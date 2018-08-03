

A prostitution sting in London and the alleged cover up by a London police officer has resulted in a criminal charge closer to home.

It is alleged that the London sergeant was trying to cover up the arrest of an officer from another force.

New details point to that officer working for the Waterloo Regional Police Service at the time.

Court documents show that someone with the same name as the Waterloo officer is facing a criminal charge.

“A 55-year-old man has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration in relation to the incident,” said Const. Sandasha Bough from the London police.

“It is not the general practice for the London Police Service to release the names of people involved in this particular offense, nor do we generally release employment information about an accused.”

David Mackintosh of Breslau has been charged.

Waterloo Regional Police confirm they had an officer with that name, whose last working day was April 27, 2018.

Sources say the officer is retired. Police could not confirm any details, citing privacy rules.

In a statement to CTV, WRPS said “Any alleged criminal incident that occurs outside of their jurisdiction would be investigated by that area's police.”

They said their jurisdiction for disciplining their officers ends when the person is no longer with the service.

Macintosh’s lawyer declined to comment. The next court appearance is in London on Sept. 5.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Krista Simpson.