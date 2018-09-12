Featured
London Police investigating daylight shooting
Shooting investigation at a London Ont. Tim Hortons on Dundas Street East on Sept. 12, 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 4:12PM EDT
London Police say one person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dundas Street East in London.
Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a Tim Hortons on Dundas Street just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
A witness told CTV News London that he saw a person jump out of a vehicle and shoot two individuals.
An adult male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
With files from CTV London