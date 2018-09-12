

CTV Kitchener





London Police say one person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dundas Street East in London.

Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a Tim Hortons on Dundas Street just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A witness told CTV News London that he saw a person jump out of a vehicle and shoot two individuals.

An adult male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

