A 37-year-old man from London has been arrested after being seen setting a wall of a Guelph business on fire.

A witness says they saw the man committing arson on Stone Road around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire created burn marks on the wall and damaged a salt bin.

Guelph Police later attended the area and located the man.

The accused was later released on a promise to appear.