Featured
London man arrested for arson in Guelph
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 2:39PM EDT
A 37-year-old man from London has been arrested after being seen setting a wall of a Guelph business on fire.
A witness says they saw the man committing arson on Stone Road around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The fire created burn marks on the wall and damaged a salt bin.
Guelph Police later attended the area and located the man.
The accused was later released on a promise to appear.