London Knights win the battle, eliminate Kitchener Rangers from playoffs

The Ranger’s 60th season has come to an end, and with it, the hopes of hoisting the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

On Thursday, the London Knights bested the Blue Shirts in the second round of the playoffs, eliminating the Rangers after just five games.

After a scoreless first period, Max McCue with the Kinghts found the back of the net around five minutes into the second period.

Minutes later, Denver Barkey with the Knights tucked the puck away to give London a 2-0 lead.

On a short-handed power play, Barkey was able to slip one between the bars to give the Knights another one, bringing the score to 3-0.

Logon Mailloux added the Knights fourth and final goal late in the third.

The Rangers fell to the Knights in the first two games of the second round series but were able to claw back a win on home ice in game three.

The victory was short-lived, with the Knights firing on all cylinders to trounce the Rangers in a 5-0 victory in the fourth game of the series held at the Aud on Tuesday.

From the capacity crowds, to being the first 8th-seed in OHL history to sweep a 1st-seed. You brought the energy and provided us with a truly thrilling season from start to finish.



Thank you, #RTown pic.twitter.com/cMD7YDj2oE — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) April 21, 2023

A LOOK BACK AT THE SEASON

The Rangers’ season was filled with highs and lows, including the short-lived appointment of head coach Chris Dennis.

In June, the franchise announced it was bringing Dennis on as the new head coach to relieve Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie of his interim coaching duties.

Dennis was touted as an experienced addition to the team, having nearly a decade in some capacity with the Toronto Maple Leafs, as both an assistant coach and video coach.

Midway through the season, the organization announced the firing of Dennis, and with it, the reappointment of McKenzie at the helm behind the bench.

Following the holiday break, the Blue Shirts hit a slump and gave up seven straight games.

Despite the turbulence in the regular season, the Rangers were able to fight into the eight-seed playoff position.

Overall, the Rangers racked up 33 wins, 29 loses and six overtime losses. This gave them a 0.529 percent win ratio.

The Rangers finished the regular season with 257 goals for and 240 goals against.

In the first round, the Rangers took on first-seed Windsor Spitfires – and all early indicators pointed toward the Rangers having the legs to go the distance in the playoffs.

In a first-ever, the Rangers swept the Spitfires in the first series.

The sweep did not come without its challenges.

Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli picked up a three-game suspension in the third game, leaving him on the bench for the final game against the Spitfires and the first two games against the Knights.

Pinelli was handed down a similar suspension earlier in the season, and also received a 5-minute major for cross-checking on Jan. 31. but was not assessed supplementary discipline in that instance.

The playoff issues continued in the second series as McKenzie was fined by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) following the Rangers’ 8-4 loss to the Knights on Friday evening fine after making comments, questioning the officiating during Game 2.

“It is the opinion of the League that the comments are demeaning to our game and provide an overall negative environment to the series,” a release from the OHL stated in part.

Earlier in the season, the head trainer and equipment manager hit a major milestone.

Dan Lebold worked his 2,000th game in the OHL on Jan. 8.

The Stratford native has spent 30 seasons with the OHL and has been with the Rangers since 1995.