Monday marks the eighth day of the lock out in Six Nations.

On Tuesday band council members were blocked from entering the administration office on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.

Demonstrators say they’ve been kept in the dark about major changes to their community.

They worry that Six Nations will be turned into a municipality, leading to changes in their Indigenous rights.

“We are going to be municipality, there’s going to be more rates and taxation on everything down here,” explains Bobbijo Johnson. “We will just be the city of Ohsweken. I guess this is our last fight. This is all we have left to fight for. After this, there will be no reason to be doing anything like this here.”

Last week protestors released a statement saying they wanted the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to publically recognize the Haudenosaunee as the governing body of the territory.

They also printed a posted which read:

"It's NOT OK that you don't consult with Onkwehon:we people when making major decisions that affect us all."

"It's NOT OK that you think you are working for the Onkwehon:we people of Six Nations when the truth is you are Federal agents who work for the Crown in right of Canada."

"It's NOT OK that you listen to the people with the most money and taht you allow land prices to skyrocket making land only availble to big businessmen."

Demonstrators claim they been warned by band council and Six Nations police that if they spoke with the media about their concerns they would be arrested.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to council members and Six Nations police multiple times for comment but they have not responded to our requests.

Band council posted a statement on social media on Sunday night. It reads, in part:

“We value the direction of our community members and recognize that while we do not always have the same perspective, there is truth in our differences. We have never threatened the safety or employment of anyone who does not agree with SNEC (Six Nations Elected Council). We agree that peaceful protest is a right that we all have to exercise. If the protestors wish to exercise their freedom to speech, that is their right. We just want to ensure that it is done safely, respectfully and that the building is accessible for employees and community members to access.”

They also promise to provide daily updates until the dispute is resolved.

Demonstrators say they will be holding a meeting Monday night to answer questions from the community.

