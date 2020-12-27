Waterloo Region enters COVID-19 lockdown with rest of Ontario

Waterloo Region and all of Ontario are officially in a lockdown. The Ford government initially announced on Monday that the province-wide shutdown of all non-essential businesses and activities would begin on Christmas Eve, but was later moved to Boxing Day.

After some confusion to which businesses could stay open, and retailers hurting on the usually busy Boxing Day, residents are being asked to stay home for a minimum of two weeks in northern regions of the province and four weeks in southern areas.

For a full list what is open and what is closed under Ontario’s second-wave lockdown, click here.

Record-high COVID-19 numbers for Waterloo Region

There have been over 200 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region over the course of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. Public Health did not update its online dashboard from Friday to Saturday, resulting in an accumulation of new numbers.

The 208 new cases reported from the three day period come after Waterloo Region broke its single day record of 100 new cases reported in a single day. Several other record high numbers were reported in the week leading up to Christmas.

By the numbers (as of Dec. 27):

Waterloo Region: 5,595 cases, 158 deaths, 4,24 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 2,355 cases, 46 deaths, 1,990 resolved

Brant County: 819 cases, 5 deaths, 684 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 862 cases, 39 deaths, 743 resolved

Huron Perth: 565 cases, 20 deaths, 492 resolved

COVID-19 vaccine arrives early in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, two days ahead of schedule.

According to a news release, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at Grand River Hospital with support from regional police. On Friday, Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton said that the vaccine could arrive as early as Dec. 23, with vaccinations beginning that day or the next.

The news release on Monday said that vaccination clinics would begin on Dec. 22, instead.

Officials issue emergency order to demolish former Preston Springs Hotel

The Chief Building Official in Cambridge has issued an Emergency Order to go ahead with the demolition of the former Preston Springs Hotel.

In a news release, Dennis Purcell cited "immediate risk to the community" in his decision, pointing to the "unsafe condition of the structure, approaching winter weather, and the ongoing challenges of securing the property from trespassers."

"Unfortunately, it has now come to a point where the structure is unsound and a threat to public safety. Anyone entering the building, including emergency or fire officials, could be placed in peril. Frankly, this is not a risk I am willing to take."

Bells ring in Waterloo Region and across the world on Christmas Eve

People in Waterloo Region and all across the world have found a new way to mark Christmas Eve together while staying apart.

An English woman started an initiative for her small town that would have residents go outside at 6 p.m. to ring bells for two minutes. Since then, the event has spread all across the world, and a Facebook group she started now has nearly 500,000 members.

Neighbours on Cabot Trail in Waterloo and Waterloo Street in Kitchener were just a few of the thousands who took part in the event on Thursday.