Lockdown ordered at Cambridge elementary school
Tait Street Public School in Cambridge is seen in this file image taken from video in 2011.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:45PM EDT
An elementary school in south Cambridge was placed in lockdown for a brief period of time Thursday afternoon.
The Waterloo Region District School Board said at 2:24 p.m. that a lockdown had been ordered at Tait Street Public School.
Students were being kept in their classrooms due to what the school board called “an incident on school property.”
All students and staff were safe, the school board said., and the lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later.
UPDATE: The @WRPSToday have lifted the lockdown that took place at @TaitPS due to a family-related matter that happened on school property. Everyone is safe and the situation has been defused. We want to thank our police friends for their swift action.— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) June 14, 2018