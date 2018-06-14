

CTV Kitchener





An elementary school in south Cambridge was placed in lockdown for a brief period of time Thursday afternoon.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said at 2:24 p.m. that a lockdown had been ordered at Tait Street Public School.

Students were being kept in their classrooms due to what the school board called “an incident on school property.”

All students and staff were safe, the school board said., and the lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later.