Lockdown ordered at Cambridge City Hall
Police investigate an incident at Cambridge City Hall on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 10:48AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Cambridge City Hall and the Cambridge Centre for the Arts were ordered into lockdown Friday morning.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. It was not immediately clear why the lockdown had been ordered. City officials said it involved a police investigation, but no known active emergency.
People were being asked to avoid the area as the investigation unfolded.
The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.
Update: Police have given the all clear and staff are returning to the building. Police still investigating the initial cause of the alarm Thank you everyone for your co-operation #safetyfirst #cbridge— City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) June 22, 2018