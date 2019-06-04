

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Region District School Board says the lockdown at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School has now been lifted.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure in response to an email that was threatening in nature.

"Everyone was scared," said one student. "A lot of people were crying so it wasn't the best."

Alana Russell, the communications manager for the school board, said the email which was sent to staff members "referenced a school shooting."

Police helped students leave the school in a "controlled manner" at their regular dismissal time.

"At this point we have no reason to believe the threat is credible," said Russell. "We continue to investigate that with our partners."

The school board also put Centennial Public School in hold and secure temporarily while police investigated at Jacob Hespeler.