Lockdown at two Stratford high schools lifted

A lockdown at two Stratford high schools has been lifted.

Stratford police tweeted about the lockdown at Stratford District Secondary School just before noon on Monday.

They said they were actively investigating a possible weapons call at the location.

Around 12:20 p.m., police tweeted that a male was in custody and the lockdown was lifted.

No injuries were reported.

Around 12:30 p.m., Huron Perth CDSB tweeted that St. Michael Catholic Secondary School was also in lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.