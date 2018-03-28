

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge city councillors have ruled out three potential locations for a future safe injection site in their city.

At a council meeting on Tuesday evening councillors voted 8-1 to keep the cores of Galt, Hespeler, or Preston out of future discussions.

“We’re just trying to say please don’t put it in the core areas,” says ward 3 councillor Michael Mann.

“The core areas really need what they already have to sustain themselves and we want to make sure they are able to continue to do business and prosper.”

Last week, Mayor Doug Craig had asked the region to consider declaring a state of emergency in the midst of the opioid crisis.

The city says there are still many other sites to consider as potential locations for the safe injection site.

There are more public consultations to be held before the region makes its final decision.

The city would also like to determine a set of rules including the distance the safe injection sites should be from schools and other public spaces.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stu Gooden