A new program started by Waterloo Brewing is hoping to help out the hard-hit hospitality industry in the area.

Waterloo Region business owners will now be able to buy kegs and tall cans of beer from the brewer at significantly reduced rates thanks to 'Locals Helping Locals.'

According to Waterloo Brewing, the program is aimed to help local business owners and hospitality workers recover after having their doors shut for so long.

"Businesses, communities, and people are very much connected and each only really thrive when all are thriving," said George Croft, the president and CEO of Waterloo Brewing, on their website. "We encourage any businesses that are in a similarly fortunate position as Waterloo Brewing to join us in this effort anyway they can."

Tall cans will be reduced by $10 per case of 24 for restaurants, pubs, and bars across Ontario, 20L keg pricing will come down $25 per keg, and 58.6L keg pricing reduced by $50 per keg on select brands.

Business owners introduced in the program are encouraged to contact Waterloo Brewing on their website.