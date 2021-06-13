PETERSBURG -- Now that Ontario lockdown restrictions on campgrounds have been eased up in step one of the new reopening plan, campers have wasted no time getting back to the great outdoors.

Country Gardens in Petersburg was just one of many campgrounds across the province on Sunday that was full of people enjoying the sites.

Mike Vance wasted no time getting his trailer in town, getting to his campsite on Friday, and meeting up with friends.

"When they said yeah we can do it, then it was all hands on deck," he said. "Get everything ready and going."

Many other campers began booking sites early this year in anticipation of how popular camping would be, and now most sites for the summer are reserved.

With over 1,000 campers at Country Gardens for opening weekend, owner Peter Bingeman says safety is his first priority.

"Everything is just booked, booked, booked," he said. "People that really want to get out have a high level of respect for the rules that are in place like our swimming pool and social distancing and that."

The campgrounds at Guelph Lake Conservation Area were also fully booked at their 50 per cent capacity for opening weekend.

"The phones, emails, and online booking system is how we book, so it's just been so busy," said superintendent Brad Dixon. "[The capacity limit] will allow us to get in to clean the washrooms and showers and disinfect and try to keep everything safe and sanitary."

Meanwhile, campers like Blair and Lisa Lewis say they're just happy to be back.

"You can let your guard down and it's nice to see other people enjoying it and the kids being themselves and it seems a little normal," said Lisa.