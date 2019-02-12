

CTV Kitchener





A Wellesley woman has cashed in big on the month’s first LOTTO MAX draw.

Barbara Jones won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.

The game can be played on most online lottery games for an extra $1.

The draw was on Feb. 1.

Jones purchased her winning ticket at Zehrs on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.