Featured
Local woman cashes in $100,000 prize in lotto draw
Barbara Jones of Wellesley won $100,000 on the Feb. 1 LOTTO MAX draw. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 11:22AM EST
A Wellesley woman has cashed in big on the month’s first LOTTO MAX draw.
Barbara Jones won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.
The game can be played on most online lottery games for an extra $1.
The draw was on Feb. 1.
Jones purchased her winning ticket at Zehrs on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.