Local volunteer group secures temporary homes for Ukrainian refugees

A group called the Waterloo Region (WR) Grassroots Response has secured temporary apartments in Waterloo to help newly relocated Ukrainian refugees.

The goal is to help newcomers like Innaida Sapeha, who fled fled Ukraine for Waterloo region in April, to start a new life.

“When I moved to Canada, I met a lot of good people, and they helped me with accommodation and other things,” she said.

Sapeha said she did not know what to expect, especially when it came to finding a place to live.

"It’s not easy. I think it's not easy because it's expensive here," Sapeha said.

So far, the group secured two apartments in Watelroo’s University District – one from a local landlord, the other one is a residence from Wilfrid Laurier University.

The group said they are looking for more help from others in the community.

“You know we will do our best, and we have not let anyone down yet. We will do our best to connect that Ukrainian newcomer or family with the next housing solution or host," said Stephanie Goertz, an organizer with WR Grassroots Response.

Goertz admitted that a main concern for Ukrainian newcomers is the cost of rent.

In Zumper’s latest Canadian National Rent Report, Kitchener was ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation last month, with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,880 and $2,250, respectively.

Natalia Astade, a refugee who moved to Kitchener with her husband in January, said she has been struggling to find an affordable home. She said these new living spaces could be a temporary fix, while they look for a more permanent place of residence.

"We came without big money, so we need to survive here like everyone, it would be very nice. It would be very good for us to live in these houses," Astade said.

The WR Grassroots Response is hoping for financial donations to help pay for the apartments with the aim of raising $30,000 in the next two months.