Local trekkers hike 65 km to raise awareness about homelessness

Twenty hikers braved the cold Saturday on a 65 km journey across Waterloo region to raise money for The Working Centre and awareness about homelessness in the community.

The Waterloo Region Crossing Trekkers began their walk at 7 a.m. with aspirations to end the trip at the West Montrose Covered Bridge by 3 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures stayed in the positives while the sun was shining, but the walkers would have embarked on their journey regardless of the weather.

“Walking in the winter, that’s what we’re really here to show,” said Tessa Reder, director of the trekking group. “To get people thinking about what it would be like to live outdoors in the harshest time of the year. The summer presents its own challenges, but really doing it in the winter gets more people thinking about it and more people talking about it, especially with such a long distance.”

According to Reder, every dollar raised will be distributed by The Working Centre and go towards outfitting and building new affordable housing units.

“I think that we often take for granted some of the most basic comforts in our lives. [A] change of socks, a warm jacket, or a roof over our head,” said Reder. “Just being aware that there are people in our community that don’t have those basic necessities… We need to treat each other like neighbours and a simple smile and hello is just a really great way to do that.”

Donations can be made through the trekkers’ Canada Helps fundraising page, which can be found on the Waterloo Region Crossing Trekkers Facebook Page.

“This year we’re aiming to raise $5,000 which was what we raised in the first year when it was a grassroots endeavor. We are currently around the $3,000 mark, so we’re hoping by the end of the day, we’ll have a few more donations coming in,” Reder said.

This year’s walk was even more special as it returned to an in-person event for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

“In 2021, I really wanted to keep the event going, but had to kind of rethink how it came together. So we did a virtual trek where people could chose their own route. They could walk with their groups of friends, whatever worked for them because everyone was social distancing at the time,” explained Reder. “It definitely isn’t the same in a virtual experience with the comradery and the community spirit of doing it as a big group.”

Anyone interested in tracking the trekkers’ progress can do so through their live map, also found on the group’s Facebook page.