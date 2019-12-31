Local transit to help combat taxis at full capacity on New Year's Eve
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:12PM EST
KITCHENER -- With messy road conditions, travel will be difficult on New Year's Eve and local taxi companies say they expect to be at full capacity.
But the ION and Grand River Transit buses are offering free service tonight starting at 6 p.m.
There will also be extended runs on the ION and several bus routes past the normal midnight trip.
Here is a list of the extended service:
Route 301 ION light rail:
- 12:40 am departure from Conestoga Station
- 1:30 am departure from Fairway Station
Route 302 ION Bus:
- 1:00 am departure from Fairway Station
Route 7:
- 1:41 am departure from Frederick Station to Fairway Station
Route 51:
- 12:45 am departure from Ainslie Terminal
Route 204:
- 12:24 am departure from Ottawa/Lackner
- 12:45 am departure from The Boardwalk
Route 206:
- 12:45 am departure from Ainslie Terminal to Fairway
RELATED IMAGES