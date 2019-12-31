KITCHENER -- With messy road conditions, travel will be difficult on New Year's Eve and local taxi companies say they expect to be at full capacity.

But the ION and Grand River Transit buses are offering free service tonight starting at 6 p.m.

There will also be extended runs on the ION and several bus routes past the normal midnight trip.

Here is a list of the extended service:

Route 301 ION light rail:

12:40 am departure from Conestoga Station

1:30 am departure from Fairway Station

Route 302 ION Bus:

1:00 am departure from Fairway Station

Route 7:

1:41 am departure from Frederick Station to Fairway Station

Route 51:

12:45 am departure from Ainslie Terminal

Route 204:

12:24 am departure from Ottawa/Lackner

12:45 am departure from The Boardwalk

Route 206: