Local transit system to get funding boost from province

The provincial government is doling out $505 million to help municipalities maintain transit systems, and both Guelph and the Region of Waterloo are set to receive funding.

On Wednesday, the provincial government said the funding is being delivered through Phase 4 of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

“Phase 4 of the Safe Restart Agreement will help municipal transit systems address costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic between February 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022,” the province said in a news release.

The funding will go to municipalities to cover revenue losses, operating expenses, and provincial transit priority projects, including fare and service integration and On-Demand transit.

The Region of Waterloo is slated to get $8,550,625, while the city of Guelph will get $2,647,075.

“This joint funding is imperative to ensure Guelph can continue to recover its ridership and get commuters where they need to go safely,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie in the release. “The Provincial and Federal governments have been there for our communities through the toughest years of the pandemic, and this additional funding is another demonstration of their support for Guelph and public transit.”