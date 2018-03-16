

Junior hockey playoff season is in full swing, and several local teams are hoping to go all the way.

At the junior B level, semifinals in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference get underway Friday night.

The Stratford Warriors and Elmira Sugar Kings will battle in one semifinal, with both teams coming off first-round sweeps. Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Stratford, followed by Game 2 at 7 p.m. Sunday in Elmira.

The other semifinal pits the Listowel Cyclones against the Waterloo Siskins. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Listowel, with the second game taking place in Waterloo at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Listowel is coming off a sweep of Guelph in which they outscored the Hurricanes 26-5, while Waterloo edged Kitchener in a hard-fought seven-game series.

The winners of those two series will then meet in the conference final, with the winners going on to play for the Sutherland Cup. Last year’s Sutherland Cup was won by Elmira.

Local teams also remain in the hunt in the junior C PJHL playoffs -- although by the end of the weekend, there will only be one local squad remaining in the running.

The Tavistock Braves have a 3-2 lead on the Ayr Centennials in the Doherty Division final. They’ll be looking to seal the series at home Friday night, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. Should Ayr win Friday’s game and stay alive, they’ll host Game 7 on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Either the Braves or the Centennials will advance to take on the winner of a series between Grimsby and Glanbrook in the conference championship. The PJHL’s four conference champions then meet in the Schmalz Cup final, which was won by Ayr the last two years.

At the major junior level, the Kitchener Rangers have clinched second place in the OHL’s Western Conference. This weekend’s games will determine whether the Rangers’ first-round playoff opponents will be Guelph, Windsor or Saginaw.

If Guelph is not matched against Kitchener, the Storm could face either first-place Sault Ste. Marie or third-place Sarnia.