Local soccer star returns to Waterloo region to coach next generation

At just 14 years old, David Edgar left his hometown of Kitchener and moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.

He called Newcastle home while training to make it in the big leagues.

“I’ve had a football at my feet since I can remember,” said Edgar. “I worked my way up in the academy and the reserves and got my chance on the first team… Luckily enough, I was able to play for Newcastle United, my favourite club.”

His successful stint with the team included the memorable goal on New Year’s Day in 2007. The defender was only 19-years-old when he scored a timely goal against Manchester United, earning a 2-2 draw in the match.

Edgar also represented Canada with 42 appearances for the men’s national team. His career brought him back to Canada where he played for the Ottawa Fury and the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer. He eventually retired in 2020 after playing in Hamilton for Forge FC in a newly created all-Canadian league.

“It’s been a fantastic end to my career,” Edgar said. “Coming home and playing in the inaugural season of the Canadian Premiere League, winning a championship, getting to win another one, and moving onto the coaching staff. So it’s been a fairy tale ending for me.”

Though he’s done playing, Edgar can now be found in Waterloo region expanding his coaching career. He trains players in the basement of a building in Uptown Waterloo at a soccer centre called Xtra Time.

“For me, this is the dream. I get the opportunity to kick a ball off a wall – it’s like being a kid again,” he said.

The space is designed for soccer players to hone their skills throughout the year and for little ones to discover the love of the game.

“They can kick it off the walls, they can have as many touches as they want,” Edgar said. “Our goal is to have 700 to 1,000 touches in an hour for a kid.”

With this year’s World Cup recently wrapping up and Canada appearing in it, according to Edgar there is a lot more excitement and interest in trying soccer.

“I think it’s a game that everyone can play. There are a few clubs in our region and there’s a few more sprouting and developing. So there’s lots of opportunity,” he said.

With the next World Cup coming to North America, excitement around the sport is only expected to grow.