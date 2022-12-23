Local soccer star returns to Waterloo region to coach next generation

David Edgar coaching a soccer session at Xtra Time in Waterloo. David Edgar coaching a soccer session at Xtra Time in Waterloo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings

As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver