KITCHENER -- A soccer academy in Waterloo Region is doing its part to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The RED Academy of Soccer started its first practice of the year by kneeling for the cause.

Players and coaches also wore shirts with "Black Lives Matter" written on them.

"We have a diverse population and our membership comes from all over the world," academy president Peter Mackie said. "My son and I were obligated to support and speak out and not tolerate it when we see it first hand."

Some of the academy's players said they've experienced racism both on and off the pitch.

"It's great that they're able to defend the players that feel prejudice on the field due to their race," player Benoit Lariviere said. "It's just very nice to see that they're having your backs during all this."

"I think it's a problem, but it's been a problem in society and will continue to be unless we, like we're doing now, take a stance," player Ank Nibogora said.

The RED Academy said it has received support from players and parents. But, if anyone doesn't want to support, their decision will be respected.