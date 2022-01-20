Local restaurants preparing to reopen ahead of provincial announcement

WATERLOO -

With the province expected to make an announcement Thursday morning regarding loosening COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants in Waterloo Region are preparing to welcoming customers back inside.

On Wednesday, CTV News learned that Ontario Premier Doug Ford would be announcing an easing of restrictions that will start Jan. 31. This will include indoor dining to be allowed 50 per cent capacity through February and a potential full reopening in March.

"We wanted at least a week's notice so we can order our food, clean up our restaurants, and get ready for customers to come back," said James Rilett of Restaurants Canada. "50 per cent isn't 100 per cent, but it's something. It gets people back into the restaurant."

The White Rabbit in Uptown Waterloo hasn't served a guest since Jan. 4, but is now getting the bar ready again.

"I got a few texts, a few messages saying the 31st is the day, breaking news," said Megh Forrester, general manager of White Rabbit & Hop House. "Hearing that the 31st is probably the date was a huge relief. Gives me something to look forward to. Gives us something to work towards. Lots of things we need to get done before then."

The general manager added that welcoming guests back inside is crucial to keep the longstanding cocktail bar running and get the newly opened taphouse going.

"We have a brand new restaurant that people maybe haven't even heard of that we are just getting our feet on the ground in terms of setting up systems," said Forrester.

Restaurants Canada said the hospitality sector has faced over 400 days of closures over the last two years due to public health restrictions.

"Unfortunately we've become good at coming out of lockdowns, which hopefully is a skill we can forget about for a long time," said Jody Palubiski, CEO of the Charcoal Group.

The Waterloo Region restaurateur noted he is pleased to see restrictionsbeing eased, but said support for the hospitality sector from the province through those measures has been underwhelming.

He credited local municipalities for getting an early start on patio programs to help restaurants take advantage of warmer temperatures as soon as winter ends.

"We've already got guarantees from Cambridge, as an example, that the expanded patio program will begin March 15," said Palubiski. "That is so great and helps us create the jobs, bring people back to work, and be able to plan properly."

Restaurant Canada reported 70 per cent of the industry has taken on $50-100,000 in debt during the pandemic, while 25 per cent have taken on more than $100,000.

"The last thing we need is more loans," said Rilett. "We have plenty of loans. We are awash in loans. We need grants. We need the ability to get money into the business right away and start paying some bills that are coming due."

Meanwhile, Forrester has been focused on a successful reopening and riding out any other twists and turns the pandemic might throw at her.

"We're kind of just braced for it," the general manager said. "I don't want to say all the time, because that seems a little pessimistic, but I think that's kind of the landscape we're living in right now."