Local restaurants finding silver lining in pandemic adjustments
While the restaurant industry has taken multiple hits during the pandemic, some owners say they’ve adjusted for the long game.
Italian eatery Nostra Cucina first shifted from indoor dining to curbside pickup 19 months ago, but now their whole business model has changed.
“We get people to order through text anytime,” said co-owner Dina Marsillo. “Our hours changed, we stopped working Monday, but we opened Thursday and Friday nights.”
Workers at 271West Restaurant have also shifted to keep cash coming in.
“In the time where we were up and running takeout and delivery we handled everything by ourselves,” said co-owner Zeljko Loncar. “We didn’t have any company from outside.”
The restaurant offers takeout as well, but are no back to serving indoors, while the co-owners focus on a new location to keep business going strong.
“We can give more hours to employees and that can make them full time employees with good pay who can make a living,” said Loncar.
Over at Fat Sparrow Group, they’ve started offering meal kits and virtual events.
“It really works well online,” said co-founder Nick Benninger. “People are in the safety and comfort of their homes, both from an alcohol point of view and a pandemic point of view.”
One local restaurant owner says he’s created a takeout menu that offers a discount incentive for customers who prefer to order in instead of eating indoors during limited capacity.
Incentives are also in place for some to buy directly through the restaurant rather than through third party delivery services.
“With Skip the Dishes and Uber they charge us the regular amount of 25 per cent,” said Mark Vaughan of Marks Caribbean Kitchen. “Our online order you save 10 per cent.
“All the stuff going up with gas, meat, and stuff going up, so we had to raise it a little bit.”
Restaurant Canada says wages are increasing in some business and owners are exploring benefit options that will hopefully remain in place post-pandemic.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Nearly 1,500 Canadians lost vision due to pandemic-related delays in care: report
A new report estimates that 1,437 Canadians lost vision due to delayed eye examinations and treatments caused by lockdowns in 2020.
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
London
-
Former custodian details abuse at EMDC during kidnapping sentencing
The former school janitor found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old addressed the judge at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
-
Go Train commute times from London, Ont. to Toronto can eventually be shorter: Metrolinx CEO
The CEO of Metrolinx believes the Go Train commute from London, Ont. to Toronto won't always be four hours.
-
Body found in Northern Bruce Peninsula identified as Toronto woman; Shelburne man charged
Police identified the woman found dead in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula as a 36-year-old from Toronto.
Windsor
-
'It can’t come quick enough': Windsorites rejoice US land border reopening announcement
From family to business to pleasure, Windsorites have a laundry list of reasons why they’re excited for the US land borders to reopen in November.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSA
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
More than 150 traffic tickets issued during 'Operation Impact'
A national four-day traffic enforcement blitz aimed at keeping roads safe resulted in more than 150 charges for Windsor drivers.
Barrie
-
Body found in Northern Bruce Peninsula identified as Toronto woman; Shelburne man charged
Police identified the woman found dead in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula as a 36-year-old from Toronto.
-
Travel experts warn about unknown factors as U.S. plans land borders reopening
While the announcement by the United States to open land borders is welcome news for most, travel expert Elliott Silverstein cautions that there are still many unanswered questions.
-
Barrie mayor urges Ford to lift restaurant capacity limits
Barrie's mayor urges Premier Doug Ford to allow restaurants to increase capacity in a letter issued Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'The most Canadian thing I've ever seen' takes a dark turn
It can either be a spectacular or very terrifying sight to see a moose alongside a highway as the majestic creatures often cause deadly crashes, especially in northern Ontario. And recently police had to make a difficult choice after a stubborn moose refused to leave a busy highway.
-
Stop harassing staff and volunteers when getting your vaccine, Timmins police warn
Police in Timmins are warning people who are reluctantly getting their COVID-19 vaccine to behave themselves and stop harassing staff and volunteers at clinics.
-
No injuries in two-car collision on Hwy 11, Huntsville
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Huntsville Wednesday morning to find a car flipped onto its side.
Ottawa
-
City council opts to have auditor general investigate LRT over judicial inquiry
Ottawa city council has rejected a plan to hold a judicial inquiry into the city's problem-plagued light rail transit system, opting to have the city's own auditor general examine the system instead.
-
Small businesses downtown struggling to survive with no sign of a return to federal offices
For the last year and a half, the federal government buildings downtown have been practically empty and many small business owners in the area say they need those workers to come back.
-
Two dead in tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
'A gap to close': Pregnant Ontarians still lag behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates, despite higher risk from virus
When Holland Landing resident Cyndi Brown found out in April that she was pregnant, she was at first hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
A look inside Toronto's least vaccinated neighbourhood and what's being done to change it
The Taylor-Massey area, comprised of Crescent Town and Oakridge neighbourhoods, is amongst the lowest vaccinated in Toronto — here's what's being done to change that.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
Winnipeg
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
-
Manitoba woman finds baby bear eating apples in her yard
A Manitoba woman had an unlikely visitor in her front yard on Tuesday – a little black bear cub.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
Kenney's approval drops to 22 per cent, lowest among Canadian premiers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has dropped to 22 per cent, the lowest among provincial leaders in Canada, according to numbers released Wednesday by Angus Reid.
-
Police identify human remains discovered in trailer north of Calgary, release photos
Airdrie RCMP has identified a woman whose body was found north of Calgary earlier this month and released photos of the trailer her remains were discovered in.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
19-year-old charged with murder in south Edmonton death
A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in a southwest Edmonton home last Friday.
-
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 605 cases, 4 deaths
B.C. added 605 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.
-
Big White beats Whistler in magazine's ranking of Canada's top ski resorts
A ski resort in B.C.'s Interior is the best in the province and the second-best in Canada, according to readers of a major U.S. travel magazine.
-
Cause of fire under investigation after body found in burned house in Kelowna
The cause of a house fire in B.C.'s Okanagan is under investigation after human remains were located inside the home.