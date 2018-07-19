

CTV Kitchener





Online applications have made ordering food easier than ever.

Those reluctant to make phone calls and those who like to browse are able to have food brought to their house, barely lifting a finger.

A Waterloo restaurant has reported a 10 per cent increase in sales since offering online delivery.

On average, Angie’s Diner processes about 50 delivery orders per day.

But experts worry that the long-term effects of having fewer diners could hurt restaurants in the long run.

“With restaurants, I think as long as they’re localized, the cost should be under control,” said Dr. Ammara Mahmood of the Lazaridis Business School. “But in the long term, it replaces their core element of having physical spaces, it might become a problem.”

In the meantime, businesses are enjoying the benefits.

A pizza parlour in Kitchener told CTV that they save more than 20 per cent on fees by using their own drivers with delivery apps.