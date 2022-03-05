Local residents getting ready for warmer temperatures

As strong winds sweep through the area, Waterloo Region and Guelph residents can also expect a run of warmer weather.

Temperatures are expected to hit double digits on Sunday and be above freezing for the rest of the week.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the entire watershed and is asking people to stay away from bodies of water.

Despite the flood concerns, many are hoping this jolt of warmth will be a demise for the deep freeze.

"I like the warmer weather," one resident said. "It will be nice to walk to school without my face freezing."

Local outdoor rinks may also be seeing some of their last days of the season.

"We thought we might as well bring our skates because it's supposed to be really warm tomorrow," another resident said. "So we thought we could get one more shot at winter before we're ready to embrace spring."

With the sunshine out and the UV index at five, some in downtown Guelph were dreaming of the patio season that once was.

"Oh yeah patio season definitely," another resident said. "We've been stuck inside for months. Especially with the lockdowns it's really exciting to be able to get back out again."

Last March, Kitchener-Waterloo had four consecutive days around 20 degrees. This year, Environment Canada is predicting a close to normal March, meaning highs for the most part around or just above the freezing mark.

"My husband was just out buying some ribs so I think we're going to barbecue tomorrow," one resident said. "Even if it's raining we will start the barbecue up."