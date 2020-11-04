KITCHENER -- Residents in Waterloo Region and across the country are still keeping a close eye on the results of the American election.

People said the stakes are high for everyone and they're interested and invested in what's happening south of the border.

"They're our neighbours technically, so how they're affected also starts affecting us, like a chain reaction," Megan Chalmers said.

Wilfrid Laurier University political science professor Andrea Perrella said Canada has strong ties to the United Stares geographically, economically and culturally.

"Every minor twitch that occurs in the United States reverberates all through Canada," Perrella said. "We're very, very sensitive and attentive to what happens there, rightfully so."

Some local residents were also able to cast a ballot in the U.S. election.

"We still have many paths to victory and it all looks good," said Tim Flannery, chair of the local chapter of Democrats Abroad.

Flannery said their votes are proving to be significant.

"For us in Canada and for us in Kitchener, we can all say we've played a large part in this, because quite frankly what is now being counted and what now is going to count and put us over the edge is our mail-in ballots," Flannery said.

Everyone is watching the results, but also invested in the final decision and what happens afterwards.

"I think we are holding our breath and even if we are going through various scenarios -- what if Joe Biden wins, what if Trump wins -- we're still saying what then," Perrella said. "There's not a whole lot of clarity about what the future holds."

Those following the election closely said they expected it might be a while to get final results. The waiting might be all-consuming, but they're in it for the long haul.