KITCHENER -- A local environmental organization says more needs to be done to protect a local turtle population that's under threat.

Hundreds of baby turtles are hatching in Cambridge at the rare Charitable Research Reserve. Some of the hatchlings found their footing in the wild for the very first time this week.

"Coming out here and watching them take their first steps and their first swim in nature is pretty amazing," Conservation Technician Assistant Logan Mercier said.

The turtles hatched under the watchful eye of workers from the reserve as part of a project that began in 2017 to help boost the survival rates of local turtles.

"Most people only know about painted and snapping turtles, but we actually have eight species in Ontario and all eight are listed as species at-risk," Conservation Technician Sarah Marshall said.

This summer, around 2,000 eggs were collected from high-risk locations in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

"Turtles really like to nest on sandy gravel on a slope," Marshall said. "That usually translates to things like roadsides, constructions sites and all kinds of dangerous places."

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed many outdoor areas. The group has covered 50 nests with protectors donated by the public.

"Parks that aren't operating right now, soccer fields that aren't open, we have nest protectors that would have required excavation in previous years," Mercier said.

Researchers say only one per cent of turtles survive from egg to adulthood. Protecting the adults is key to the survival of the species.

"Preventing an adult turtle from getting hit by a car protects that adult turtle that probably would survive for 100 years and lay eggs for those 100 years," Marshall said.

The group is advocating for habitat protection and road mitigation measures to help the at-risk reptiles.