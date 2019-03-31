

Hundreds of people gathered in Ottawa Sunday to protest the province’s changes to autism program funding.

They marched from the offices of Lisa MacLeod, the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to Parliament Hill.

Starting April 1st families with children under the age of five will get up to $20,000 a year for treatment. Children between the ages of five and 18 will only get $5,000 a year.

Family affected by the changes also held a rally outside the office of Kitchener South MPP Amy Fee.

Rebecca Robinson’s 5-year-old son has autism. He was put on the waitlist back in March of 2016, and was near the top when the list was frozen.

“Now he’s stuck with nothing at all,” she says. “He’s five now so he’s been booted to the end of the list with minimal funding.

Robinson says it costs $70,000 a year for her son’s therapy.

“I’ve been taking out of savings. We’re looking at funding it ourselves which is going to put a big strain on our family. But we’re going to do what we have to do to help him.”

Families and supporters want to remove funding caps based on age and are asking for a “needs-based autism funding model.”

The changes were announced by the conservative government back in February in order to clear the current waitlist of 23,000 children.

Mark Dineen says his son’s therapy costs $80,000 a year and the $5,000 limit won’t be enough.

“It’s going to be grossly inadequate for our son’s needs. My wife quit her job with the Catholic School Board and she’s learning how to be my son’s therapist full-time at home. The problem with that approach is that a lot of the families out here today don’t have those options. So if we have to, we can sell our home and rent in order to continue his therapy. A lot of people out here don’t have that option either.”

Fee also has two children with autism and their combined therapy costs $110,000 a year.

She says she still supports the provincial government’s decision.