WATERLOO -- A group of quilters has made a special donation to a local grocery store.

The Waterloo County Quilter's Guild made 50 masks for employees at the Sobeys at Bridgeport and Weber. They dropped off those masks on Monday afternoon.

"We're supporting the front-line workers to help them out in the time of need," Maria Worth with the quilters' group said.

Worth said she'd heard the store was looking to buy masks, but said she'd like the group to help out by giving a donation.

"Why not give back to our frontline, which are the grocery staff," she said.

The group has supported 20 organizations and agencies, making 16,000 face masks, 800 scrub caps and 330 hospital gowns during the pandemic.