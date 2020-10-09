KITCHENER -- Food is the fuel we all need to get through the day, and this is especially true for kids and teens.

Since the spring shutdown of schools due to COVID-19, local school nutrition programs came to a halt.

Now that classes are back in session, either through distance learning or in the classroom, school meal programs like The Lunch Lady and Nutrition for Learning are looking at new ways to nourish young minds

“We’re not going into the school but we're delivering to the school on dollies, rolling up to the door and then they roll it in,” said Brian Banks, the head of Community and Partnership development with Nutrition for Learning.

“We are currently working on a meals to go program that doesn't require any contact in the school. We are working on it, it's a pilot project,” said Amin Himani, director of The Lunch Lady Kitchener chapter.

The Lunch Lady Meals To Go program is currently running in more than 30 communities across Canada. The team in Waterloo Region is working to get the program off the ground and meals to people’s doors in the coming weeks.

“When the meals to go program was launched I was one of the first moms I think to register for it, because it helps us a lot, at least a few days a week where we can have these lunches put in their backpacks and head to school,” Rouba Fattal, an Ottawa resident currently using the to-go meal service.

“The reaction it's really sometimes we are overwhelmed by the reaction. It is one thing off of your list, you check off of your list you don't have to worry about it,” said Sam Habbal, Owner and Operator of The Lunch Lady Ottawa west chapter.

Each meal has been measured to ensure the right amount of protein, fruits and veggies are included. Meals are also available for any dietary needs a child may have.

There is a cost to the Lunch Lady program, but in light of the changing financial situation for many families; options are available to make sure no child goes without.

“We have a project and program in place called Angels Fund, and set aside certain money in there. And also principals, staff and council and they put some money into there and they make sure those kids are looked after,” said Himani.

The program wants to ensure everyone can enjoy good food and continue to be great students.