A Waterloo Regional Police Service officer has been charged in an off-duty incident, accused of impaired driving.

In a press release, the WRPS says that the officer, a 17-year member of the service, was charged in relation to the Dec. 23 incident.

Police say that the Brant County OPP received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Grand River Street North in Paris.

As a result of investigation, Sgt. Jason Bonikowsky has been charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will not be releasing any information as the matter is before the court.

Its professional standards unit is reviewing the case.