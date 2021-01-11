WATERLOO -- Officials in Waterloo Region and Guelph are hoping new rules expected from the provincial government on Tuesday will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We have skyrocketed through the roof and we all need to take care before things get worse," Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.

There are more than 1,000 active cases in the region and many are worried about what's next.

"Tougher restrictions are necessary," Jaworsky said.

"Stronger measures are in order," Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

The new restrictions are meant to relieve stress at local hospitals.

"Medical staff are hanging on by their fingernails," Redman said. "It's been 10 months of straight out work on their part."

It's not clear yet what those tightened rules will look like.

"We demonstrated in the spring as a community what we're capable of when the guidelines were much more stringent," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

"While it has been a long and difficult fight, I am supportive of thoughtful measures that will protect public health," Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement to CTV News Kitchener.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said she would support the Prince issuing stricter measures.

Sources said the province isn't considering a curfew like what came into effect in Quebec this weekend.

Redman said whatever happens, she's hoping for a broad approach.

"There was anecdotal evidence that when Peel, Halton and Toronto are in lockdown and Waterloo wasn't, the buses of people were coming into our area," she said.

Waterloo regional police said they will work with the community on engagement and education.

"Enforcement, though sometimes necessary, is the last resort," a statement from police said in part.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said he hopes any new guidelines will be followed by residents, no matter how difficult they may be.