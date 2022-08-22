Police investigating death in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was found at a Colborne Street South address in Simcoe, Ont.

Police said they were called just before 5 a.m. on Sunday to assist paramedics at the scene where a man was located unresponsive. Officers said he was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Police said there is no threat to public safety.