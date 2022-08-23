Police charge man who allegedly tried to disarm officer

Waterloo regional police have laid charges after two officers were allegedly assaulted in Cambridge.

In a media release, police said officers responded to the area of Water Street North and Augusta Streeton Monday after receiving a report of a disturbance at approximately 7 p.m.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the disturbance. While attempting to charge and release the man, police said he assaulted two officers.Police said the man bit and attempted to disarm one of the officers. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The man has been charged with several criminal offences, including:

Uttering threats to cause death (two counts)

Assault (two counts)

Mischief under $5000

Escape lawful custody

Assault peace officer (two counts)

Disarm peace officer

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.