38-year-old Guelph woman faces several charges after break-in

A Guelph woman is facing multiple charges after breaking into a downtown building and missing a court appearance.

In a media release, Guelph police said on Aug. 19 at 4:34 a.m. she used a tool to force open the rear door of a residential building in the downtown core and went to the parking garage.

She was found and arrested on Aug. 23 in a parking lot near the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

Police said a search revealed six different break-and-enter tools, and a small quantity of Fentanyl.

She’s now charged with:

Break And Enter With Intent To Commit An Indictable Offence

Possession Of Break In Instruments

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

Breach Probation x2

Fail To Comply With Release Order x2

Fail To Attend Court

The woman is also facing multiple previous charges which she failed to appear in court for on June 14.

The charges include three counts of an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, four counts of possession of break-in instruments, mischief under $5,000, two counts of break-and-entering a dwelling house and six counts of breach of probation.