KITCHENER -- Despite the snowy weather, New Year's Eve parties are still on across Waterloo Region.

The City of Kitchener will be ringing in the new year with a prehistoric party.

Larger-than-life dinosaurs, a replica of the Jurassic Park jeep and the iconic Flintstones car are part of the event at Kitchener Park.

There will also be a ton of retro arcade games to play, so people are being reminded to bring their quarters. It wraps up at midnight.

Cambridge is hosting its annual family-fun party at the Hespeler Arena with live music, skating and games. It wraps up at 8 p.m.

"It's a really, really wonderful event. We've had seniors holding hands and going for a nice skate, to the little two year olds learning how to skate on our family rink playing Disney music. So it truly is an all-ages family event," says Leanne Bond, the City of Cambridge's recreation coordinator.

The City of Waterloo is also having its own magical fire and ice themed party in uptown. This event runs until 9 p.m.