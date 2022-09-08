Local monarchists concerned by news of Queen’s health

Editor’s note: At 1:30 p.m., shortly after this story was published, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has died.

People in Waterloo region who have met Queen Elizabeth II in the past say they’re heartbroken by news of her ailing health.

Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

The Queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Kitchener resident Bradley Barbour travelled to Toronto to meet the Queen during her Canadian tour in 2010. He said he still remembers how special the experience of shaking her hand was.

“It was the Queen herself that I really fell in love with, her sense of duty and that she’s been such a busy body, she’s never been able to slow down,” said Barbour, a member of the Waterloo-Wellington Monarchist League.

The 2010 meeting wasn’t the only time Barbour has seen the monarch.

He also went to England during her diamond jubilee in 2012, where he attended the river pageant and many other festivities.

He said being in that crowd was almost magical, as everyone sang ‘God Save the Queen’ in unison, and the Queen and the royal family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Every time he’s in the presence of the Queen, he said it’s a bit like being near a superhero.

With files from Reuters.