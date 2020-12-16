KITCHENER -- A local man has been donating to the annual Toy Mountain campaign for nearly 30 years.

The toys are all donated to the Salvation Army, an organization that helped Larry Kelly and his family get back on their feet when their house burned down in 1947.

"Nobody would help us, except the Salvation Army," Kelly explained. "We lost everything."

He started the Larry Kelly Toy Drive 27 years ago, donating hundreds of toys to CTV's Toy Mountain every year.

Toy Mountain helps make sure kids have toys to open on Christmas morning.

"We think about families in our community that might be going without," said Linda Kenny, CEO of KidsAbility. "It's a really hard thing for all of us and we really appreciate this donation."

Kenny said donations are even more important this year.

"We've also seen the impact the pandemic has had for families with kids with special needs," she said. "This has been a tough year for all of us, but I think particularly for families who have relied on support from the community to keep their family together and whole and functioning."

So far this year, Toy Mountain has received more than 2,500 toys and $18,000.

The last day to donate is Dec. 20.