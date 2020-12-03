KITCHENER -- The first commercial building to go up in downtown Kitchener in 25 years got a sign on Wednesday.

Part of King Street West was shut down as cranes hoisted up the new Gowling WLG sign.

The law firm will be moving from its current space on Queen Street into the city’s innovation district on King Street West.

The group has been in Waterloo Region for over 30 years and says they hope the move reaffirms their commitment to the community.

“We chose this location because it is close to the heart of the innovation district. We’ve got Communitech across the corner, Google down the street, and the transit hub right down the corner. Lots of amenities for our staff right on king street,” said Bryce Kraeker, managing partner at Gowling WLG Waterloo Region.

The company says 135 employees will be moving into the building sometime next year once it is ready to go.