Local landfills giving away compost
Residents load up on free compost at the Waterloo landfill. (May 11, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:05PM EDT
Gardeners take note.
The landfills in both Waterloo and Cambridge are giving away compost, made from last year’s Christmas tree and yard waste collection.
It takes between 8 and 9 months to turn the waste into compost.
Residents can stop by Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
But come prepared, you’ll have bring your own bins and shovels.