Gardeners take note.

The landfills in both Waterloo and Cambridge are giving away compost, made from last year’s Christmas tree and yard waste collection.

It takes between 8 and 9 months to turn the waste into compost.

Residents can stop by Monday through Saturday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

But come prepared, you’ll have bring your own bins and shovels.