Three of Waterloo Region’s hospitals are receiving a combined $4.6 million in funding for 2019 through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

The fund will provide 128 hospitals around the province with $175 million in upgrade, repair and upkeep funding.

The money was distributed as follows:

Grand River Hospital: $1,914,816

Cambridge Memorial Hospital: $1,780,228

St. Mary’s General Hospital: $941,967

The funding was announced by Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

“Our government is investing in essential health care projects to ensure the people of Ontario will have health care services they can depend on now and for future generations,” Elliott was quoted as saying in a news release.

From 2018 to 2019, the release says that the government has invested an additional $90 million in beds and spaces in hospitals.