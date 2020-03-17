Local hospitals implement new policies, restrictions
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:34AM EDT
St. Mary's Hospital seen here in this photo from Sept. 24, 2019. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- There are a number of new policies currently in place for visitors and patients in hospitals throughout Waterloo Region and Guelph amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a list of ongoing changes to procedure:
Grand River Hospital
- Screening patients and visitors before they enter
- Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access
- Visitors limited to one per patient
- Cancelling elective surgeries
St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Screening patients and visitors before they enter
- Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access
- Visitors limited to one per patient
Guelph General Hospital
- Screening patients and visitors before they enter
- Visitors limited to one per patient
- Public access through main entrance
- Hospital’s Delhi Street entrance is closed
- New visiting hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cancelling elective services
Cambridge Memorial Hospital
- Screening patients and visitors before they enter
- Visitors limited to one per patient
- Public access through Wing A Emergency, Wing A Main and the Wing D entrances