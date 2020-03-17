KITCHENER -- There are a number of new policies currently in place for visitors and patients in hospitals throughout Waterloo Region and Guelph amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of ongoing changes to procedure:

Grand River Hospital

  • Screening patients and visitors before they enter
  • Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access
  • Visitors limited to one per patient
  • Cancelling elective surgeries

St. Mary’s General Hospital

  • Screening patients and visitors before they enter
  • Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access
  • Visitors limited to one per patient

Guelph General Hospital

  • Screening patients and visitors before they enter
  • Visitors limited to one per patient
  • Public access through main entrance
  • Hospital’s Delhi Street entrance is closed
  • New visiting hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cancelling elective services

Cambridge Memorial Hospital

  • Screening patients and visitors before they enter
  • Visitors limited to one per patient
  • Public access through Wing A Emergency, Wing A Main and the Wing D entrances