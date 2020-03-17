KITCHENER -- There are a number of new policies currently in place for visitors and patients in hospitals throughout Waterloo Region and Guelph amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of ongoing changes to procedure:

Grand River Hospital

Screening patients and visitors before they enter

Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access

Visitors limited to one per patient

Cancelling elective surgeries

St. Mary’s General Hospital

Screening patients and visitors before they enter

Some entrances may be closed or have reduced access

Visitors limited to one per patient

Guelph General Hospital

Screening patients and visitors before they enter

Visitors limited to one per patient

Public access through main entrance

Hospital’s Delhi Street entrance is closed

New visiting hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cancelling elective services

Cambridge Memorial Hospital