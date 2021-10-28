Local hockey organizations say off-ice safety is a top priority

Kitchener -

With the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation, there is a renewed focus on sexual abuse in sports at the professional and local level.

“Player safety is the number one priority,” said Rolland Cyr, General Manager at the Kitchener Minor Hockey League. “The priority for off-ice player safety starts the season before.”

Cyr said teams are interviewing and vetting coaches and volunteers, while also conducting police checks, vulnerable sector checks, and reference checks.

Local hockey leagues said Hockey Canada has implemented strict requirements for coaches and volunteers.

“There’s like a ten-step program vetting volunteers and coaches and courses that need to be taken by those individuals,” said Tony Martindale with Alliance Hockey.

According to Cyr, coaches and volunteers must also undergo ethics and inclusivity training. There is also a mandate of specific rules coaches abide by when around players.

“At least two volunteers with a participant, and if not, then a parent,” said Cyr.

The leagues said there is a confidential process to report any wrong-doing.

But sexual assault experts argued speaking out can still be a major challenge.

“The power dynamic between coaches and athletes can still silence survivors,” said Jessica St. Peter, Manager of Public Education at the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region.

St. Peter noted it’s important for parents to check in with young athletes and have those difficult conversations.

She stressed if a child or young person reaches out for help it’s vital to take what they have to say seriously.