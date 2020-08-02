KITCHENER -- A pair of local groups will hold a town hall on Sunday to discuss defunding the Waterloo Regional Police.

The University of Waterloo African Student Association and the African, Caribbean, Black Network of Waterloo Region will hold the session virtually.

The meeting will cover what it means to defund the police, what alternatives exist and how people can reimagine an equitable future.

The ACB Network and members of Black Lives Matter Waterloo Region havepreviously called for regional council to pull $29 million from the WRPS budget.

This follows two town hall meetings hosted by the region last week, where delegates were invited to share stories of their experience with racism in the community.

The region is currently working toward creating an advisory group of 10 to 14 people that will be selected through an application process.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Details are below: