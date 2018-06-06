Featured
Local golfer nabs 2 holes in one during same round
Kevin Nonomura shot two holes-in-one during the same round of golf at the Stratford Country Club on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Stratford Country Club / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 5:01PM EDT
For most golfers, hitting a hole-in-one is one of the greatest feats they can hope to achieve.
For Kevin Nonomura, it was just a warmup.
While playing a round Wednesday at the Stratford Country Club, Nonomura aced the fourth hole. Then he repeated the trick on the thirteenth.
Hole-in-one enthusiasts say the odds of acing two holes in the same 18-hole round are 67 million to one.