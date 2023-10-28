Local golf courses set to close for the winter

Southern Ontario has experienced some unseasonably warm weather this fall, but soon we’ll see the return of snow.

Local golf courses are getting ready to wrap up their season and the City of Kitchener has announced their closing dates.

The Rockway Golf Course will close at the end of the day on Oct. 29, while at the Doon Valley Golf Course, holes 8 through 15 will close Nov. 1 and the remaining holes will close on Nov. 5.

In Waterloo, the Grey Silo Golf Club says its driving range will close on Nov. 6. A tentative date for course closing has been set for Nov. 13.