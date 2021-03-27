KITCHENER -- The Schwaben Club in Breslau is celebrating Schlachtfest in a different way this year due to the pandemic.

While volunteers were still churning out 600 homemade German doughnuts known as krapfens on Saturday, the usual butchering of animal and feast had to be cancelled.

“It’s the festival of pork and polka because we have a lovely dance and we have a pork meal,” said Susan Cook of the Schwaben Club. “We did them as takeout this year.”

People were able to pre-order and pick up the krapfens.

The club is hoping to go ahead with their fall celebration as long as restrictions are lifted.