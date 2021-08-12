KITCHENER -- Local events and festivals received $1.2 million from the provincial government to help with pandemic recovery.

A Wednesday news release from the province said the one-time funding will help the events create safe and innovative experiences and reconnect with the community.

Here's how the funding breaks down through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program:

$76,225 for Drayton Entertainment, Drayton Entertainment's Digital Series

$81,129 for Drayton Entertainment, St. Jacobs Theatre Festival's hybrid production of "Billy Bishop Goes To War"

$70,562 for The City Of Cambridge, Celebrate Cambridge Winter Festival

$250,000 for THEMUSEUM, UNZIPPED

$142,250 for Impact Events Group Inc., Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show

$148,500 for Kitchener Blues Community Inc., KBF Crossroads 2021

$140,750 for The City Of Kitchener, Christkindl Market

$250,000 for Beyond Oz Productions, Ever After Music Festival

$80,000 for The Multicultural Theatre Space (The MT Space) Inc., IMPACT 21 - An Outdoor and Livestreamed Festival for All Ages

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture – two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, in the release. “Increasing our annual support for festivals and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs.”

According to the province, the program was developed to help organizers adapt to new public health measures amid the pandemic.

“The arts, culture and tourism sectors, including festivals, events and live performances were amongst the first industries to be impacted by COVID-19, and will likely be the last to recover,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the release. “We are very thankful to the provincial government for the additional investment in this sector and the various organizations in Kitchener and Waterloo Region. This sector and all of these organizations are highly valued by our community, giving our residents a strong sense of place, and support our local businesses, which we need now more than ever.”