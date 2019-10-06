

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - Models hit the runway in Waterloo on Sunday to showcase sustainable fashion choices.

A student-led initiative, created by the non-profit group called Project: Trashion, features outfits that are eco-friendly.

It was part of the PARAGON fashion show held at the University of Waterloo.

Some items are thrifted, or come from sustainable businesses in the community.

Organizers say fast fashion is often the choice of consumers since it's cheap and affordable.

"We're trying to show students 'here are some of the opportunities you have to take action in your own life and to promote sustainability with your fashion choices,'" says Project: Trashion copywriter Jenna Phillips.

Saturday's event marks the second fashion show the student group has put on.