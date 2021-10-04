Local family raising funds and awareness for multiple myeloma research

KITCHENER -

One family is lacing up their walking shoes and raising awareness for an important cause.

Janene Sarabura, a mother of four, was diagnosed with a type of incurable blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma last year.

“It wasn’t the first thing my doctor was looking for, so I’m glad I found out quickly,” she said. “I read stories about lots of people that just don’t even know that it’s what is happening to them.”

On Sunday, her and her family took part in the Multiple Myeloma March at Steckle Farm and raised $4,500 for research.